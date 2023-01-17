JAKE AND JODY LAEHN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Jake and Jody Laehn the Sunshine Award. These two are honestly what America should be about. Jake is a Buffalo County Sheriff’s Deputy and Jody is a nurse. Besides saving lives every day, which is absolutely amazing, they are parents to two children and share their kindness in many ways. They will help with snow removal, and they make sure the children in the neighborhood are safe, among many other things. I see them working together for their children in ways I believe this world has unfortunately lost. They bring sunshine every day to this world and are raising great kids. I have been close neighbors for a few years. They are truly great Americans, people, parents, and probably don’t want to be recognized but they absolutely 100% deserve to be. Thank you and thank all people who are like this family.

Jr. Miller

