I would like to give a Sunshine Award to John Moravec of Moravec Enterprises in Ladysmith. He has been my snow removal person for the past eleven years and has become a close friend of mine. I am a 100% disabled Navy veteran of seventy-one years and John Moravec went way above and beyond helping with this past winter storm of December 14th. John showed his professional dedication by taking up to 5 hours of his time to make me feel safe. He cleared my driveway, the top of my house and garage. I live on ten acres of virgin Rusk County Forest and many trees were down. He came and looked at the job and contacted me to make a plan to bring his front-end loader and chainsaw. He went way over expectations to make me safe and mobile. John made me feel I live in the bosom of Midwestern “love of neighbor”.

John Lisuzzo

