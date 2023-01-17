Martin Luther King Jr. Day honored in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - January 16 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday meant to recognize the life and work of Dr. King. As the Eau Claire community shows, though King is no longer with us, his message still lives on.

Dr. King spent his life advocating for equality in the United States. King’s writing and passion are some of the things the Eau Claire community is still honoring decades after his death.

“People tend to remember him as a civil rights leader, but I think this moment that we take a pause to refresh ourselves with his writings and its inspiration,” UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt said. “It’s really an amazing way to remind people the importance of this work and that is to continue to strive and make this a brighter, more welcoming community.”

For over 30 years, there have been events in Eau Claire honoring Dr. King and his work.

“We don’t want it to just be a perfunctory function,” Dr. Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, event coordinator and interim Executive Director for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Engagement, said. “We want something that brings the community together and gives the community something to think about and aspire to.”

The event included guest speakers, live music and informational tables. Schmidt said it is used to encourage community members to come together.

“At a time when the country in many ways feels so divided, so polarized, I think his words are more meaningful today than they might have been 60 or 70 years ago,” Schmidt said.

Ducksworth-Lawton said his words and messaging are already serving as tools to unite the community.

“There are ways for us to come together -- the six principles of nonviolence, and give us a way for sacred, secular, and people of all races and all identities to come together, to look at some of the shared expectations and to make this experiment we call the United States work,” Ducksworth-Lawton said. “I really think MLK was what launched me into the community and made me really feel like a part of Eau Claire.”

Dr. King was born on January 15th, 1953, and would have been 94 years old.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.