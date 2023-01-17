National Mentoring Month

By Judy Clark
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin are urging people to thank a mentor and consider volunteering themselves.

January is National Mentoring Month and the City of Eau Claire has proclaimed January 21 as “Thank a Mentor Day”.

The organization says by volunteering as a Big Brother or Big Sister you have the opportunity to impact the life of a child for the better.

Become a BIG in BBBS
The impact of volunteering

