EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin are urging people to thank a mentor and consider volunteering themselves.

January is National Mentoring Month and the City of Eau Claire has proclaimed January 21 as “Thank a Mentor Day”.

The organization says by volunteering as a Big Brother or Big Sister you have the opportunity to impact the life of a child for the better.

