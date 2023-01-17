EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate Officer Cody Dorn of the Spooner Police Department for the Sunshine Award. Officer Cody is very sweet and kind to the Spooner community. He goes above and beyond being a police officer. My husband and I are handicapped, and he has helped us get home when we didn’t have a way and told us we just need to call. He has also given us some help around the house. My husband and I are honored to know him.

Julie and Donald Lawrence

