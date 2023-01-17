Potential winter storm to create travel headaches Thursday morning

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A system over the western United States will take shape over the next 24 to 36 hours and traverse the Plains, making its way to the Upper Midwest by late tomorrow night. This will take a similar track to the system that moved through earlier this week, though we will find ourselves in the cold sector this time around, meaning our temperatures will hover around the freezing point, by around a degree or two, meaning that we are expecting a primarily snowfall event.

WEATHER ALERTS: In anticipation of this winter storm, the National Weather Service has scheduled winter storm watches for most of the viewing area, which go into effect at midnight tomorrow night, remaining in effect until 6pm on Thursday evening. We will continue to monitor these alerts regarding whether or not they are upgraded to winter weather advisories, or winter storm warnings.

A potential incoming winter storm has prompted the NWS to schedule winter storm watches for the area. (WEAU)

TIMING: The current timing of this system has been mostly hammered out as high resolution model trends come out. Most agree that our snow should start around 7pm to 9pm for our far southern counties. As this system pushes further to the northeast, the Chippewa Valley and points north can expect snow starting between 9pm and midnight. Through the overnight, moderate to heavy snowfall rates are expected before snow showers become more moderate to light and start to taper off into the latter half of the afternoon on Thursday.

Snowfall rates of 1-2" per hour are not out of the question, likely creating slick travel Thursday morning. (WEAU)

SNOWFALL AMOUNTS: While it is a bit early to call the forecast snow totals due to uncertainty on the exact track, plan for several inches of a wet, heavy snow.

IMPACTS: With the wet and heavy snow, slush on the roadways, especially on roadways that have remained untreated, will create very slick travel. Road conditions are expected to quickly deteriorate through the night with rates of heavy snowfall. Given the wet and heavy nature of this snow, areas that see higher accumulations may have issues with isolated power outages and downed tree limbs. On top of those impacts, it will make for a very heavy snow to shovel, so make sure to take frequent breaks and be sure to push the snow, as opposed to lifting, if possible.

With temperatures around the freezing point, a wet and heavy snow is expected tomorrow night through Thursday. (WEAU)

As the low departs, more seasonal temperatures will take us into the weekend as quiet, but a mainly cloudy sky take over. That said, highs will remain in the 20s, and there’s no indication of any arctic air heading our way through the start of next week.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.