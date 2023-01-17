Suspect identified in Chippewa Falls shooting

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A suspect has been named in a downtown Chippewa Falls shooting that left one woman hurt on Jan. 14.

31-year-old Joshua Moggo was arrested shortly after the shooting and is being referred for several charges, including attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department said that at 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 14, they received two calls about a woman who had been shot in the abdomen at a home in downtown Chippewa Falls on Birch Street near the intersection with Bay Street. Both of the callers reported that the shooter was Moggo, the ex-boyfriend of the woman who had been shot. When police arrived, they provided first aid to the woman while searching for Moggo, who police believe fled the scene before they arrived. The woman was taken to a hospital for her injuries.

In a release, the Police Department said that the woman and her two children were watching TV in the home with a roommate in another room of the residence when Moggo arrived, pointing a gun at the woman. The woman and the roommate were able to get the children to a different room before Moggo shot the woman and fled the home.

Chippewa Falls and Lake Hallie police, as well as the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, began to search for Moggo. About two hours after the shooting happened, Moggo called from Pizza Hut in Chippewa Falls to turn himself in. The gun used in the shooting was found on the ground near the home in which the shooting occurred.

Moggo will appear in Chippewa County Circuit Court Tuesday morning. The Chippewa Falls Police Department is referring charges of attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide, endangering safety with the reckless use of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, burglary armed with a dangerous weapon, two counts of violating domestic abuse restraining order and bail jumping. The referred attempted homicide charge has one enhancer of domestic violence and two enhancers of being done in the presence of a child.

In 2015, Moggo was arrested in Altoona as the suspect in an Amber Alert for his own child and pleaded no contest and was found guilty of kidnapping. Moggo was convicted of disorderly conduct-domestic abuse in 2014 and has an open case for disorderly conduct-domestic abuse in Chippewa County, according to online court records.

clarification: The Chippewa Falls Police Department release did not specify the ages of the victim and suspect, so "woman" and "man" have been replaced with "female" and "male" as no other information has been made available by law enforcement regarding either person or if they are adults or children.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.