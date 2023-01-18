Body found in Monroe County believed to be missing Ho-Chunk Nation tribal member

Felicia Wanna
Felicia Wanna(COURTESY: HO-CHUNK NATION POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The body of 50-year-old Felicia Wanna, a missing Ho-Chunk Nation tribal member, is believed to have been found.

According to a media release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 10:00 a.m. Wednesday law enforcement found the body of a woman in a rural area of Monroe County. A search operation was being conducted at the time for Felicia Wanna who has been missing since the beginning of the year. It is believed at this time that the body found is that of Wanna.

A Jan. 5, 2023 media release from the Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department said Wanna’s last in-person contact with immediate family was on Dec. 29, 2022.

The death investigation is active and ongoing and further information will be released when it becomes available, according to the media release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

