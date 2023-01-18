Chippewa Falls Police Department receives grant for Night Vision and Thermal Optics Project

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is announcing they have received a grant from the Joseph W. Joas Unrestricted Fund through the Community Foundation of Chippewa County for the Police Department’s Night Vision and Thermal Optics Project.

According to a social post via the Chippewa Falls Police Department Facebook Page, these funds will allow the Police Department to purchase night vision and thermal optics that officers will be able to immediately deploy for nighttime operations.

The social post via the Chippewa Falls Police Department Facebook Page says once the optics are received all employees will be immediately trained on their uses and they will be put into service. The only ongoing cost associated with the project will be the replacement of batteries.

Additional information about the Community Foundation of Chippewa County can be found on their website HERE.

