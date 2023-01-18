Eau Claire Community Haven House to hold fundraiser

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Community Haven House started as a weekend emergency day shelter for Eau Claire’s unhoused population.

A year later, the Eau Claire Community Haven House says they are providing a daily respite from the winter weather.

According to a media release from the Eau Claire Community Haven House, more paid staffing is needed to expand the facility’s current operating hours and to offer area homeless residents more time out of harsh conditions.

In effort to raise awareness about and money to address that need, an open house and fundraising event is scheduled to be held at the Eau Claire Community Haven House, located at 502 S. Farwell Street, on Wednesday, January 18.

According to the media release from the Eau Claire Community Haven House, the event is scheduled to take place from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and is expected to feature a tour of the building and an opportunity to talk with staff and volunteers. Open house attendees can also expect an opportunity to sample cuisine provided by Tony Draganowski, Owner of Bijou Bistro of Eau Claire. Attendees can also expect speakers, who are scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. during the open house. Speakers are scheduled to include Community Haven House organizers/workers, a resident who has been homeless who will speak about the benefits of the facility, and local and state government officials.

To help the cause you can mail in a donation to the Eau Claire Community Haven House at 502 S. Farwell Street, Eau Claire WI 54701, or you can donate online HERE. You are asked to note that your gift is for the Eau Claire Community Haven House.

According to the media release from the Eau Claire Community Haven House, the Eau Claire Community Haven House is looking for people interested in applying for on-call casual positions. A description of the position is available HERE. For immediate consideration, you are asked to fill out an application online and attach your resume and cover letter. You are asked to identify on the application that you are interested in casual status employment.

For more information about Community Haven House, visit their Facebook page.

