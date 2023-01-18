Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office shares video of one-vehicle crash, driver cited

TOWN OF WASHINGTON CRASH
TOWN OF WASHINGTON CRASH(COURTESY: EAU CLAIRE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOWN OF WASHINGTON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office shared a video on their Facebook Page of a vehicle zooming through a four-way stop, resulting in a one-vehicle crash.

The social post via the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office Faceboo Page states, “We shouldn’t have to say this… but please don’t drive without a license, zoom through a 4-way stop, strike the snow curb, overturn your vehicle onto its roof, skid the length of a football field, then attempt to leave the scene.”

The incident occurred Sunday morning near the Domino’s Pizza on London Road, according to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was called in at 3:06 a.m. Sunday morning by a witness. It happened near the Domino’s pizza on London Road. After rolling the car, the driver got out and called a friend and tried to get into that person’s vehicle. Deputies arrived on scene before he could take off. The driver is a 26-year-old man. Alcohol is believed to be involved, but the driver passed a field sobriety test. The driver was cited for operating without a license, failing to stop at a stop sign, operating without insurance and reckless driving. The driver was not arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office notes that nobody was hurt.

