Getting COVID-19 during pregnancy can have devastating effects, study says

New evidence suggests that getting COVID-19 during pregnancy can have devastating effects. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New evidence suggests that getting COVID-19 during pregnancy can have devastating effects.

“This was a very large study. About 13,000 pregnant women. Twelve countries. Twelve studies all put together that they reviewed,” Dr. Tara Narula from Lenox Hill Hospital said.

The study found that pregnant women who got COVID-19 were nearly four times more likely to be admitted to an ICU, at 15 times greater risk of getting put on a ventilator and seven times more likely to die compared to those who were pregnant and not infected.

Pregnant women who got COVID-19 were also at an increased risk of conditions like pre-eclampsia, hypertensive disorder and blood clotting.

Researchers found dangers for babies, too.

”There was an increased risk of pre-term birth, low birth weight and getting admitted to a neonatal ICU,” Narula said.

Health experts say getting vaccinated is the best way to protect pregnant women and their babies.

Right now, about 72% of pregnant women in the United States received their first series of COVID-19 shots. Only about 19% have gotten an updated booster.

”The CDC, the American College of OBGYNs and the Society of Maternal Medicine all support the safety and benefits of getting vaccinated during pregnancy at any point, getting your booster, if you’re eligible, and also if you’re conceiving or planning on getting pregnant,” Narula said.

Pregnant women can also protect their babies by getting a COVID-19 vaccine because the antibodies from the vaccine will also help protect newborns. This is important because babies are not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine until they are 6 months old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Moggo appears in Chippewa County Circuit Court virtually on multiple charges, including...
Man appears in court in Jan. 14 Chippewa Falls shooting
Dongmei Greer
Eau Claire massage parlor owner guilty of keeping place of prostitution
Timber Cesafsky
Chippewa Falls man charged with possession of child pornography
A Jefferson County deputy stopped to check on a car in the town of Aztalan around 10 p.m....
Man fleeing Wisconsin deputy dies after crashing car
A Colorado low with ample moisture will bring widespread snowfall to the area late Wednesday...
WINTER STORM WARNING: Tracking the first impactful snowstorm of the month

Latest News

As part of a plea deal, Luce pleaded guilty to a felony count of endangering safety by use of a...
Plea entered for 1 of 2 suspects in 2021 Eau Claire drive-by shooting
A view of the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the...
Ukraine helicopter crash kills interior minister, others
TOWN OF WASHINGTON CRASH
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office shares video of one-vehicle crash, driver cited
FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference.
Fed’s Powell tests positive for COVID, has ‘mild’ symptoms