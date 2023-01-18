Helicopter crash near Ukrainian capital kills 16

(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb Wednesday killed 16 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and two children, according to Ihor Klymenko, chief of Ukraine’s National Police.

Nine of those killed were aboard the emergency services helicopter that crashed in Brovary, Kyiv’s eastern suburb, Klymenko said.

A total of 22 people were injured, including 10 children. Earlier, officials and media reports said the helicopter crashed near a kindergarten.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

55-year-old Timothy Boardman of Spring Valley died in the crash Sunday night.
1 person dead, 1 person hurt after rollover crash in St. Croix County
The 45-year-old man was taken to an Eau Claire hospital in critical condition after the crash...
Eau Claire man seriously hurt in Barron County snowmobile crash
Joshua Moggo appears in Chippewa County Circuit Court virtually on multiple charges, including...
Man appears in court in Jan. 14 Chippewa Falls shooting
Timber Cesafsky
Chippewa Falls man charged with possession of child pornography
A Jefferson County deputy stopped to check on a car in the town of Aztalan around 10 p.m....
Man fleeing Wisconsin deputy dies after crashing car

Latest News

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in southeastern Ukraine...
Hope of finding survivors after Dnipro missile strike fades
The arrest comes after police posted video of the incident showing a man in a pickup truck...
Suspect arrested in attempted abduction of drive-thru barista
Austyn Self is accused in the shooting death of a woman Saturday night at 3319 Nebraska Street.
Police: Woman dies after boyfriend shoots her during 911 call
Troopers say a polar bear entered a remote Alaskan village and chased multiple residents before...
Polar bear kills woman, boy in Alaska