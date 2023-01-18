Nestlé Health Science expanding Eau Claire manufacturing facility through investment

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Through a $43 million investment, Nestlé Health Science is announcing that they are expanding their manufacturing facility in Eau Claire.

According to a media release from Nestlé Health Science, the investment will add two new production lines to increase manufacturing of high-demand ready-to-drink consumer products.

The facility produces an array of medical nutrition products such as tube feeding formulas and nutritional drinks, according to the media release from Nestlé Health Science.

“With this investment, Nestlé Health Science will expand and enhance our manufacturing facilities to better meet the needs of patients and consumers,” Gaëtan Sion, Vice President of Manufacturing, Nestlé Health Science U.S., said “Also, as a member of the Eau Claire community since 1987, we’re proud to help strengthen the local economy by generating more job opportunities that offer competitive pay and benefits.”

According to the media release from Nestlé Health Science, the investment will bring approximately 60 jobs to the community, ranging from processing, packaging and filling lines to mechanics and engineers. Additional information about open job roles is available HERE.

The full media release from Nestlé Health Science is available HERE.

