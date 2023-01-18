Outdoor skating rinks in Eau Claire to close Wednesday and Thursday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Outdoor skating rinks in the City of Eau Claire are set to close Wednesday and Thursday.

According to a media release from the City of Eau Claire Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department, due to the recent warmer weather, outdoor skating rinks at Boyd, Putnam, and Roosevelt Parks will be closed Jan. 18 and 19.

Pinehurst Warming Shelter is scheduled to host a free snowshoe clinic Wednesday, Jan 18 from 5:00 p.m.- 5:45p.m. and will be open for Gear Share and sledding. Additionally, on Thursday, Jan. 19, Pinehurst Park is scheduled to host the annual Winter Safety Day. The event is an opportunity to join Eau Claire Recreation and Eau Claire Fire and Rescue from 5:00 p.m.-7:00p.m. to learn the importance of winter sports safety and cold weather safety.

For updates visit the City of Eau Claire Park, Recreation, and Forestry Department Facebook Page HERE.

