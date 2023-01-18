EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pablo Center at the Confluence hosts a number of performances in the coming months, including Broadway shows, Wisconsin-based artists, dragons and more.

“The Book of Mormon” runs January 21-22

“Dragons & Mythical Beasts” is a theatrical show featuring mythical creatures and adventure and runs Tuesday, February 21

“The Kingdom Choir”, a prolific British gospel choir, will perform March 2

“Chicago”, the Broadway musical, will run March 10-11

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.