Plea entered for 1 of 2 suspects in 2021 Eau Claire drive-by shooting

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One of the suspects charged in a drive-by shooting in 2021 in Eau Claire is ordered to serve three years of probation.

Xavier Luce was charged in connection to a shooting on April 8, 2021 on Sessions Street. Witnesses said shots were fired at a vehicle from another vehicle. No one was hurt.

As part of a plea deal, Luce pleaded guilty to a felony count of endangering safety by use of a firearm, as party to a crime.

Luce’s brother, Lefon Cantrell, was sentenced in July to three years in prison tied to the shooting.

