Ruling expands sellable homemade products in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A few years ago, one Eau Claire family bought a coffee bean roaster hoping to start a small business. Then they found out that’s a product, if made at home, you can’t sell in Wisconsin.

A new court ruling is changing that.

“We started roasting about three to four years ago just to kind of get a feel for it and see what we thought of it,” said Becca Simpson who roasts coffee beans at home.

Simpson, who lives in Eau Claire, has a passion for coffee and hopes to one day open her own coffee shop. Her first step to that dream was learning how to roast.

After buying the equipment to get started, Simpson found out it wasn’t legal to sell her finished product.

“It was kind of disheartening because we’d already bought the roaster not realizing we’re not allowed to do it,” Simpson said. “Most states can do it or could do it.”

With a full-time job and raising two kids, Simpson said she didn’t have the time to make the investment into a full-scale business worth it.

By roasting at home, her goal was to start small and grow according to her schedule.

“With this, we’ll be able to fit it in, and we can do late nights here at home,” Simpson said. “We can do weekends by ourself. We’re not constrained to a certain time period. We don’t have to put out a bunch of money to set up a full facility of some sort.”

Thanks to a ruling in late December, Simpson now can share her roasted coffee beans with the community. The change comes after one group has been working for a decade to make food made at home legal to sell in the Badger State.

“Our thought was cookies aren’t hazardous,” said Kriss Marion, one of the plantiffs in the lawsuit. “They’re baked. They use ingredients that are shelf stable once they’re baked at 350 for 15 minutes, and so this was all about selling face-to-face things we knew were not dangerous once baked.”

Marion, who is from Lafayette County, was also one of the plantiffs in the first ruling in 2017 that made it possible to sell goods like cookies.

The latest legal challenge added things like roasted coffee beans to the list.

Marion said growing Wisconsin’s cottage industry is good for the local economy.

“That was kind of the origin of this trying to create more robust farm market offerings and also help small farmers and medium-scale farmers with their bottom line,” Marion said.

While she’s not a farmer, for Simpson this ruling means she can share her passion for coffee with more people.

To be covered by the ruling, these homemade items must be sold directly to the customer.

The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has until mid-February to decide whether it will appeal the decision.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.