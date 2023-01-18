SportScene 13 for Tuesday, January 17th (Part 2)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep basketball rolls on with a night full of girls’ games.

On the girls’ slate, Blair-Taylor faces Augusta, Memorial hits the road to Wausau West, North takes on Wausau West, and Chippewa Falls hosts Stevens Point.

Plus, in prep hockey action, Memorial takes on Menomonie and Chippewa Falls battles Superior in boys’ action, while CFM faces Hudson in girls’ action.

Finally, the UW-Eau Claire men’s and women’s basketball teams make their final preparations before tomorrow night’s home doubleheader against WIAC-rival UW-Stout.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.