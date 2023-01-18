VIDEO: Snowy owl released into the wild

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A snowy owl was released on the shores of the Bay oF Green Bay Tuesday.

The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary released the owl after treating it for an injured wing.

The owl had surgeries and did rehab work to rebuild her muscles.

“She was ready to go. She did not like us one bit so that is always a positive in wildlife rehab,” says Lori Bankson, Curator of Animals, Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary.

The Wildlife Sanctuary is a wildlife refuge that is the second-largest wildlife rehabilitation program in Wisconsin. It is open to the public all year.

The organization takes in injured animals. CLICK HERE to learn what you should do if you find an injured animal.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Moggo appears in Chippewa County Circuit Court virtually on multiple charges, including...
Man appears in court in Jan. 14 Chippewa Falls shooting
Dongmei Greer
Eau Claire massage parlor owner guilty of keeping place of prostitution
Timber Cesafsky
Chippewa Falls man charged with possession of child pornography
A Jefferson County deputy stopped to check on a car in the town of Aztalan around 10 p.m....
Man fleeing Wisconsin deputy dies after crashing car
A Colorado low with ample moisture will bring widespread snowfall to the area late Wednesday...
WINTER STORM WARNING: Tracking the first impactful snowstorm of the month

Latest News

As part of a plea deal, Luce pleaded guilty to a felony count of endangering safety by use of a...
Plea entered for 1 of 2 suspects in 2021 Eau Claire drive-by shooting
TOWN OF WASHINGTON CRASH
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office shares video of one-vehicle crash, driver cited
A Colorado low with ample moisture will bring widespread snowfall to the area late Wednesday...
WINTER STORM WARNING: Tracking the first impactful snowstorm of the month
Skywarn 13 Weather - 1/18/2023