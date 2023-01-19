American Red Cross, NFL partnering for National Blood Donor Month

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The American Red Cross and the National Football League are partnering during the month of Jan., National Blood Donor Month.

A media release from the American Red Cross says the winter weather can change in an instant, and so can the Nation’s blood supply.

According to a media release from the American Red Cross, anyone who comes to donate blood, platelet, or plasma through Jan. 31, 2023, will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

