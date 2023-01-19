American Red Cross, NFL partnering for National Blood Donor Month

According to a media release from the American Red Cross, anyone who comes to donate blood,...
According to a media release from the American Red Cross, anyone who comes to donate blood, platelet, or plasma through Jan. 31, 2023, will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The American Red Cross and the National Football League are partnering during the month of Jan., National Blood Donor Month.

A media release from the American Red Cross says the winter weather can change in an instant, and so can the Nation’s blood supply.

According to a media release from the American Red Cross, anyone who comes to donate blood, platelet, or plasma through Jan. 31, 2023, will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

You can schedule an appointment online on the American Red Cross website, HERE.

Additional information is available on the American Red Cross website, HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm warnings will be in effect into Thursday afternoon.
WINTER STORM WARNING: Snow showers become more scattered, but impacts may linger
Dongmei Greer
Eau Claire massage parlor owner guilty of keeping place of prostitution
TOWN OF WASHINGTON CRASH
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office shares video of one-vehicle crash, driver cited
Witnesses said Quimby went off a trail and hit some rocks and trees on Monday, according to Tom...
High school freshman, 15, dies in skiing accident
Felicia Wanna
Body found in Monroe County believed to be missing Ho-Chunk Nation tribal member

Latest News

Winter storm warnings will be in effect into Thursday afternoon.
WINTER STORM WARNING: Snow showers become more scattered, but impacts may linger
According to a media release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 19, 2023...
Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of La Crosse County Jail inmate
Skywarn 13 Weather - 1/19/2022
AG Chat with Jill Welke - 1/19/2022
AG Chat with Jill Welke - 1/19/2022