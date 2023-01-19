Aviation career event held at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The new airline operating out of the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport took part in a career opportunities event for students.

Sun Country Airlines began flying out of Eau Claire in December.

Students in grades six through 12 interested in aviation were invited to attend the career event at the airport with their family members. A talent acquisition manager for Sun Country spoke about the career opportunities available for people interested in working for a U.S. airline.

“Opportunities that we have today are across the airline. We have flight attendants that we are hiring for pilots. We have aircraft mechanics, crew schedulers. I would say the opportunities are really endless at Sun Country Airlines, as we are in a growth pattern right now,” said Bridgette Toufar with Sun Country.

