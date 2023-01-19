Chorale à NouvEAU concert

By Judy Clark
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chorale à NouvEAU presents “Light from Darkness” Sunday, January 22 at 4:00 p.m. at Christ Church Cathedral in Eau Claire.

A $10 donation is suggested and all proceeds will benefit Hope Village.

Director Kate Larson talks about the theme of the concert and the music the group performs.

NOTE: The interview graphic shows Sunday, January 23, but, the concert is Sunday, January 22.

Chorale NouvEAU Facebook Page

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm warnings will be in effect into Thursday afternoon.
WINTER STORM WARNING: Snow showers become more scattered, but impacts may linger
Dongmei Greer
Eau Claire massage parlor owner guilty of keeping place of prostitution
Witnesses said Quimby went off a trail and hit some rocks and trees on Monday, according to Tom...
High school freshman, 15, dies in skiing accident
TOWN OF WASHINGTON CRASH
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office shares video of one-vehicle crash, driver cited
Felicia Wanna
Body found in Monroe County believed to be missing Ho-Chunk Nation tribal member

Latest News

Chorale A Nouveau Concert
Chorale A Nouveau Concert (1/19/23)
Pablo Center
What's Happening at the Pablo Center? (1/18/23)
Pablo Center
Pablo Center at the Confluence
BBBS
Big Brothers Big Sisters, National Mentoring Month (1/17/23)