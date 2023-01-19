Chorale à NouvEAU concert

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chorale à NouvEAU presents “Light from Darkness” Sunday, January 22 at 4:00 p.m. at Christ Church Cathedral in Eau Claire.

A $10 donation is suggested and all proceeds will benefit Hope Village.

Director Kate Larson talks about the theme of the concert and the music the group performs.

NOTE: The interview graphic shows Sunday, January 23, but, the concert is Sunday, January 22.

