Derrick Van Orden named to 3 House of Representatives Committees

Van Orden
Van Orden(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WEAU) - Congressman Derrick Van Orden (WI-03) is announcing his appointment to the House of Representatives’ Agriculture Committee, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

“I’m thrilled to be appointed to the Agriculture, Transportation and Infrastructure, and Veterans’ Affairs Committees,” Van Orden said. “These are three huge wins for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District. Rural communities like ours have been underrepresented for too long, and our service men and women deserve an advocate who has walked in their shoes. I’m looking forward to better serving our farmers, veterans, and those who rely on rural infrastructure along the Mississippi River and beyond.”

According to a media release on behalf of Van Orden, the Agriculture Committee will spearhead the development of the upcoming Farm Bill and oversee policies that benefit the farmers and agriculture workers of Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District. The Transportation and Infrastructure Committee oversees railroads, pipelines, highways, waterways like the Mississippi River, and aspects of rural infrastructure. The Veterans’ Affairs Committee oversees veterans’ benefits and evaluates the operations of the Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm warnings will be in effect into Thursday afternoon.
WINTER STORM WARNING: Snow showers become more scattered, but impacts may linger
Dongmei Greer
Eau Claire massage parlor owner guilty of keeping place of prostitution
TOWN OF WASHINGTON CRASH
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office shares video of one-vehicle crash, driver cited
Witnesses said Quimby went off a trail and hit some rocks and trees on Monday, according to Tom...
High school freshman, 15, dies in skiing accident
Felicia Wanna
Body found in Monroe County believed to be missing Ho-Chunk Nation tribal member

Latest News

Winter storm warnings will be in effect into Thursday afternoon.
WINTER STORM WARNING: Snow showers become more scattered, but impacts may linger
According to a media release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 19, 2023...
Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of La Crosse County Jail inmate
According to a media release from the American Red Cross, anyone who comes to donate blood,...
American Red Cross, NFL partnering for National Blood Donor Month
Skywarn 13 Weather - 1/19/2022