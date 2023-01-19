Derrick Van Orden named to 3 House of Representatives Committees

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WEAU) - Congressman Derrick Van Orden (WI-03) is announcing his appointment to the House of Representatives’ Agriculture Committee, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

“I’m thrilled to be appointed to the Agriculture, Transportation and Infrastructure, and Veterans’ Affairs Committees,” Van Orden said. “These are three huge wins for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District. Rural communities like ours have been underrepresented for too long, and our service men and women deserve an advocate who has walked in their shoes. I’m looking forward to better serving our farmers, veterans, and those who rely on rural infrastructure along the Mississippi River and beyond.”

According to a media release on behalf of Van Orden, the Agriculture Committee will spearhead the development of the upcoming Farm Bill and oversee policies that benefit the farmers and agriculture workers of Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District. The Transportation and Infrastructure Committee oversees railroads, pipelines, highways, waterways like the Mississippi River, and aspects of rural infrastructure. The Veterans’ Affairs Committee oversees veterans’ benefits and evaluates the operations of the Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.