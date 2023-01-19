Eau Claire County snowmobile trails opening Thursday

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails are open effective immediately, Thursday.

According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department, with recommendation from the Eau Claire County Snowmobile Association, the Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails are open, effective immediately, Thursday Jan. 19, 2023.

The media release from the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department says questions can be directed to the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department at (715) 839-4783.

