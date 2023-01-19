Experts urge parents to prioritize their financial security over children’s college costs

Study: 20% of parents with kids under 18 have not started a college fund
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Saving money for your child’s college education is a goal for many, but experts caution it should not come at the expense of your personal financial security.

According to a recent NerdWallet study, 20% of parents with children under the age of 18 have not started saving for their children’s college education.

Cecilia Clark from NerdWallet suggested several options for parents who simply cannot afford college costs without going into debt or sacrificing their retirement.

Consider community colleges: Students can take basic courses at a much cheaper rate and then transfer those credits to a four-year college.

Apply for FASA: The Free Application for Student Aid opens each year on October 1 - apply every year to see what aid may be available to your child.

“Your child ultimately has the option for grants, scholarships, if need be, loans,” said Clark. “You don’t have those options to fund your retirement. You don’t have those options to make sure that you stay financially healthy now.”

She advised you prioritize your retirement and then figure out what you can reasonably save for your child’s college.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dongmei Greer
Eau Claire massage parlor owner guilty of keeping place of prostitution
Witnesses said Quimby went off a trail and hit some rocks and trees on Monday, according to Tom...
High school freshman, 15, dies in skiing accident
TOWN OF WASHINGTON CRASH
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office shares video of one-vehicle crash, driver cited
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say

Latest News

Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
White House scrambles to cover for Biden on classified documents.
Investigation? Review? Biden faces a messaging dilemma
FILE - President Joe Biden is visiting California on Thursday to view damage from flooding.
Biden tours beach town damaged by massive California storms
Firefighters in Southern California rescue dog swept away in floodwaters.
Fire department rescues dog with kelp from Apple AirTag and identification
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (1/19/23)