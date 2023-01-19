Gov. Evers hosts budget listening session in Eau Claire

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers stopped in Eau Claire Wednesday, January 18 to hear directly from Wisconsinites on what they would like to see in the upcoming biennial budget.

The listening session took place at the Davies Center on the UW-Eau Claire campus.

One topic Governor Evers and Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez say they have heard a lot on their statewide tour is childcare and the impact it has on the working class.

Other topics discussed have been health care, higher education, criminal justice reform and investing in public schools.

“Obviously people communicate with state representatives and state assembly people on a regular basis, but this gives people an opportunity to talk to us directly. And I think that’s critically important, makes us better at what we do,” said Gov. Evers.

The 2023-2025 state budget takes effect July 1.

