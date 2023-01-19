Music store destroyed in downtown Osceola fire

CREDIT: Robert Tabern
CREDIT: Robert Tabern(COURTESY: Robert Tabern)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST
OSCEOLA, Wis. (WEAU) - Fire has destroyed a music store in downtown Osceola, in Polk County.

The fire broke out late Wednesday afternoon inside Red Bird Music. Fire crews from Osceola and Polk County responded, and were on the scene until 10:00 p.m.

The Owner of the store shared a social post via the Red Bird Music Store Osceola WI 54020 Facebook Page saying they are all right, however, Beavis, the store cat, had died.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

