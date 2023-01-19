SportScene 13 for Wednesday, January 18th

By JD Danielson
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As the WIAC basketball season rolls on it’s another night of high-level action for both men and women’s squads.

In a “War on 94″ rivalry doubleheader, UW-Eau Claire hosts UW-Stout in men’s and women’s basketball action.

In other WIAC matchups, UW-La Crosse takes on UW-River Falls, UW-Oshkosh faces UW-Stevens Point, and UW-Whitewater battles UW-Platteville.

Plus, UW-Eau Claire hosts Augsburg in women’s hockey.

