Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of La Crosse County Jail inmate

According to a media release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 19, 2023...
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are investigating the death of a La Crosse County Jail inmate.

According to a media release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 19, 2023 around 2:35 a.m. Jail Staff found a 28-year-old man unresponsive in his cell in the La Crosse County Jail. Staff attempted life-saving efforts and were assisted by the La Crosse Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance personnel, however, efforts were not successful.

The media release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office says the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office has been requested to conduct an investigation into the death. An autopsy will be performed.

Additional information is not being released at this time.

