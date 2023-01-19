WAGNER TAILS: Oscar and Bella & Aurora

CHIPPEWA AND BUFFALO COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Happy dog alert! This wagging tail belongs to Oscar.

He arrived as a stray at the Chippewa Humane Association in rough shape... with porcupine needles coming out of his face. Oscar is healed up and ready to be adopted.

This five-year-old beagle does well with cats and should do well with children. He’s not a fan of other dogs who don’t respect his personal space.

Staff members at CHA describe him as sweet and energetic, and I think we can add happy to the list with his constantly wagging tail. Click HERE for the adoption application.

Two cats are looking for homes where they’ll be treated like royalty. Bella was adopted from the Buffalo County Humane Association a couple of years ago.

This four-year-old is back due to family circumstances, and the usually outgoing girl has been pretty shy lately. Caretakers at BCHA hope a new home can bring out her usually spark.

Bella’s bobbed tail comes from a previous injury, which required the amputation of her tail, but she can still give it a wag.

Aurora is a 10-year-old cat described to be thriving in a foster home. She was surrendered to BCHA last spring when her previous owner could no longer care for her.

Aurora loves getting affection and taking naps. Both Aurora and Bella prefer to be only pets in the home. Click HERE for the adoption application.

