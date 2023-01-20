Bloomer man celebrates 104th birthday

BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) - A Bloomer man is celebrating a very special day on January 19, his birthday.

Glen Siverling is 104 years old. He was born and raised in Bloomer and currently lives at the Meadow Brook Residential Care Apartment Complexes.

Siverling was a life long farmer and semi truck driver. He has four kids, but he’s lost count of how many grandkids and great grandkids he has.

Siverling likes to fish and hunt in his free time, and although he is hard of hearing now, he still likes to crack jokes.

