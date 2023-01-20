Construction company receives WisDOT award for Eau Claire Co. bridge project

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is announcing six Wis. construction companies received Excellence in Construction Awards at WisDOT’s annual Contractor-Engineer Conference.

The Conference was held this week in Wisconsin Dells.

According to a media release from WisDOT, top winners include an asphalt paving project in Lincoln County, a concrete paving project in Washburn County, a grading project in Brown County, a small bridge project in Eau Claire County, a large bridge project in Racine County and a large contract project in Dane County.

“We are committed to improving Wisconsin’s infrastructure and these awards reflect the great work to build a 21st century transportation system,” WisDOT Secretary, Craig Thompson, said. “Thanks to Governor Evers’ leadership, we are making critical transportation investments in every county across the state.”

“We are grateful for the many talented contracting firms and workers whose skill and experience help to improve safety and mobility for millions of people across Wisconsin,” Beth Cannestra, Director of WisDOT’s Bureau of Project Development, said. “The annual Excellence in Construction Awards are an opportunity for us to applaud quality work and reflect on best practices moving forward.”

Lunda Construction Co. of Black River Falls received the award for the County V bridge over Bridge Creek in Eau Claire County, according to the media release from WisDOT.

Additional information is available in the full media release from WisDOT, HERE.

