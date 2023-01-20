Eau Claire Mayo Clinic named among America’s Best Hospitals by Healthgrades

Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire is named among America’s Best Hospitals by Healthgrades.

Healthgrades, an independent health ratings company, ranked the performance of nearly 4,500 hospitals in overall clinical excellence, according to a media release from Mayo Clinic Health System. The media release says Mayo Clinic hospitals in Arizona, Florida, Rochester, Eau Claire and Mankato were named among America’s Best Hospitals.

According to the media release from Mayo Clinic Health System, in addition, Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, Minn. was included in the 100 Best list and Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire was included in the 250 Best list. The rankings were published on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

In addition to the 250 Best Hospitals list, Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire received the following awards, according to the media release from Mayo Clinic Health System:

  • America’s 50 Best Vascular Surgery
  • America’s 100 best Pulmonary Care
  • Gastrointestinal Surgery Excellence
  • Joint Replacement Excellence
  • Surgical Care Excellence
  • State Ranking Award -Gastrointestinal Surgery
  • State Ranking Award -Pulmonary Care
  • State Ranking Award -Surgical Care

