Eau Claire Police: Juvenile pedestrian struck in car crash, taken to medical facility

Eau Claire Police Department
Eau Claire Police Department(weau)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police Department has provided information that they responded to a car crash Friday in which a juvenile pedestrian was “struck.”

According to information from the Eau Claire Police Department, the incident occurred on the 2300 block of North Clairemont Avenue at 9:00 a.m. The juvenile was taken by EMS to an area medical facility. The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and an update is expected.

