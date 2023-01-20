Man convicted of killing Marshfield native, UW student in 2008 to be sentenced Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The 56-year-old man was convicted of killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008 is scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning.

In October, David Kahl pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide. The charge carries a mandatory life sentence. Only his parole eligibility will be discussed.

Police said Kahl killed Brittany Zimmermann on April 2, 2008. Zimmerman, 21, was a Marshfield native studying at UW-Madison. Investigators said she was stabbed and strangled at her Madison apartment.

The case remained unsolved for many years until prosecutors filed charges against Kahl in 2020. Detectives said Kahl, who lived about a mile from Zimmermann’s apartment on the 500 block of Doty Street, was panhandling for money on April 2, 2008. They said he made a loop, approaching four different people over the course of 50 minutes. Police say the timeline puts him at Zimmermann’s apartment at the time of her murder.

Detectives say they brought him in for questioning that day and allege he told them he asked people for money to buy crack. The complaint states he admitted to being high that day. Detectives also noticed he had small cuts on his hand. A few days later, police say Kahl told them he had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia a few years prior and was off his medications.

In 2018, analysts matched Kahl’s DNA with evidence from Zimmermann’s shirt. Police announced his arrest in early 2020 after DNA evidence linked him to the crime. Kahl’s attorney argued in December of 2020 that the evidence in the case was circumstantial.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. in Dane County Circuit Court.

