Man convicted of killing Marshfield native, UW student in 2008 to be sentenced Friday

(NBC15)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The 56-year-old man was convicted of killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008 is scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning.

In October, David Kahl pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide. The charge carries a mandatory life sentence. Only his parole eligibility will be discussed.

Police said Kahl killed Brittany Zimmermann on April 2, 2008. Zimmerman, 21, was a Marshfield native studying at UW-Madison. Investigators said she was stabbed and strangled at her Madison apartment.

The case remained unsolved for many years until prosecutors filed charges against Kahl in 2020. Detectives said Kahl, who lived about a mile from Zimmermann’s apartment on the 500 block of Doty Street, was panhandling for money on April 2, 2008. They said he made a loop, approaching four different people over the course of 50 minutes. Police say the timeline puts him at Zimmermann’s apartment at the time of her murder.

Detectives say they brought him in for questioning that day and allege he told them he asked people for money to buy crack. The complaint states he admitted to being high that day. Detectives also noticed he had small cuts on his hand. A few days later, police say Kahl told them he had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia a few years prior and was off his medications.

In 2018, analysts matched Kahl’s DNA with evidence from Zimmermann’s shirt. Police announced his arrest in early 2020 after DNA evidence linked him to the crime. Kahl’s attorney argued in December of 2020 that the evidence in the case was circumstantial.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. in Dane County Circuit Court.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the indictment, between August 2020 and Aug. 5, 2022, Austin Koeckeritz, 29, used...
Wisconsin Man Indicted for Forced Labor
According to a media release, 40-year-old Golia Xiong of Eau Claire is sentenced by Chief U.S....
Eau Claire woman sentenced for possessing methamphetamine for distribution
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting

Latest News

ROCK FEST
Rock Fest announces 2023 lineup
SportScene 13 Thursday
SportScene 13 Thursday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Bloomer Man Celebrates 104th Birthday
Bloomer Man Celebrates 104th Birthday