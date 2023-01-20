Rock Fest announces 2023 lineup

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - Rock Fest is announcing its next summer’s lineup.

According to a media release from Rock Fest, Rock Fest 2023 expects to feature headliners Slipknot, Pantera and Godsmack, July 13-15 in Cadott, Wis. Ice Cube, Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse are also anticipated to perform alongside over 75 bands over the course of the three-day festival.

“We really focus on making each year better than the last,” Festival Promoter, Wade Asher, said. “Fans can look forward to 20 national acts performing at Rock Fest for the first time. And that is pretty tough to do when we’ve been doing this for 29 years. As always, we’re keeping busy in the offseason working to improve the fan experience in many ways, including both new and improved infrastructure for 2023. We can’t wait to do it all over again.”

According to the media release from Rock Fest, here is the anticipated schedule:

Scheduled Wednesday, July 12: Soul Asylum, Alien Ant Farm, Gemini Syndrome and more.

Scheduled Thursday, July 13: Pantera, Ice Cube, In This Moment, The Ghost Inside, Jinjer, Orianthi, Suicide Silence and more.

Scheduled Friday, July 14: Slipknot, Falling in Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Asking Alexandria, Wage War, Mushroomhead, Cherry Bombs and more .

Scheduled Saturday, July 15: Godsmack, Papa Roach, Highly Suspect, Everclear, Gwar, Dorothy, 10 Years and more.

Additional information, including ticket information, is available on Rock Fest’s website HERE.

