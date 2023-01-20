SportScene 13 for Thursday, January 19th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Through the wide swath of school cancellations, North and Memorial high schools still host prep athletics.

In prep wrestling, North hosts River Falls, while River Falls boys’ hockey hits the rink against Memorial.

Also, North boys’ hockey hits the road to battle New Richmond.

Plus, after last night’s doubleheader “War on 94″ victories at Zorn Arena, UW-Eau Claire men’s and women’s basketball personnel recap their victories over UW-Stout.

Finally, Blugolds men’s hockey coach Matt Loen, and players Connor Szmul and Quinn Green continue their run at the World University Games.

