Wisconsin men’s basketball vs Northwestern postponed due to COVID-19 in Wildcats program

Wisconsin's Connor Essegian (3) goes to the basket against Indiana's Miller Kopp (12) during...
Wisconsin's Connor Essegian (3) goes to the basket against Indiana's Miller Kopp (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin men’s basketball game against Northwestern will not be played Saturday due to COVID-19 issues in the Wildcats program.

Wisconsin officials noted Thursday that the schools will collaborate with the Big Ten Conference on possibly rescheduling dates for the game, which was supposed to happen on Saturday in Evanston, Illinois.

Officials noted that all tickets for the game will be valid for the new date and time.

Northwestern previously postponed a game against Iowa that was supposed to happen on Wednesday due to COVID-19. That match has been moved to 8 p.m. on Jan. 31 in Iowa City.

The next game for the Badgers is at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Maryland.

