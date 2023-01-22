Diver rescued after being swept away by current

The 21-year-old was free diving by a reef in Key West when a strong current took him under the water. (SEAN CAGGIANO, PRISCILLA GARTENMAYER, CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 3:00 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY WEST, Fla. (CNN) - A diver managed to stay alive until he could be rescued after he became adrift for two hours off the Florida Keys.

Dylan Gartenmayer, 21, began diving when he was just 11. Family members say that experience helped him survive the frightening ordeal.

The young man was free diving Thursday by a reef in Key West when a strong current took him under the water. When he resurfaced, he had drifted away from his boat.

His friends started searching for him and eventually called the Coast Guard for help.

Meanwhile, Gartenmayer was resourceful. He found a bamboo stick and used it to help keep him afloat. He then swam two miles to get back to the reef.

Family members, who had been searching for Gartenmayer for two hours, spotted him. Videos of the moment show their cheers of celebration, with people hugging the 21-year-old after he gets on the boat.

Gartenmayer was brought back to shore, where Coast Guard members determined his body temperature was low. Once that was stabilized, he was free to go.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Invasive species case concludes with convictions
ROCK FEST
Rock Fest announces 2023 lineup
Eau Claire Police Department
Eau Claire Police: Juvenile pedestrian struck by car, taken to medical facility
Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program.
Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program closing applications Jan. 31
The 2023 tax season might look a little different this year, experts say.
Taxpayers could experience ‘refund shock’ due to certain credit changes this year, expert says

Latest News

Ukrainian units are holding large scale drills to prepare for bigger battles to come.
Ukrainian forces prepare for possible Russian offensive
The 21-year-old was free diving by a reef in Key West when a strong current took him under the...
RAW: Family, friends celebrate as missing diver found alive
Officials say 32-year-old Kyle J. Tyler faces charges of first-degree murder in the commission...
Officials: Man arrested after house fire kills adult, 2 kids
The activist was killed as authorities cleared a group of protesters from the site of a planned...
Vigil held for activist who died while 'Cop City' protesters cleared