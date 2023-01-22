New store opens in Eau Claire that fills need for specific hair care products

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new store opened in Eau Claire that offers hair products for specific hair needs.

“Legacy is very important to me. Starting a place where people can come an get their hair care products. Especially because Eau Claire doesn’t have that type of space for us to go,” said TaNevia Johnson, who owns Legacy Hair and Beauty supply in Eau Claire.

She is part of a small enough community where finding hair products for her specific needs is hard to find.

Johnson said she would sometimes find herself going to big lengths whenever she ran low or completely out of product for her hair.

“I would either have to plan a day where I drive all the way out to Minneapolis or I’m from Illinois, when my parents lived back there, I would have to save up a bunch of money so when I went out there I could stock up on all my hair products,” said Johnson. “There was no where to go, I either didn’t go to the event or my hair was going to do what it was going to do.”

Johnson cuts the ribbon, and with the grand opening of her business off Menominie Street, she has created a new option much closer to home for women who are in search of specific hair products. Products like oils, gels for baby hairs and even lace fronts and hair weaves.

“I think especially for Black women, our hair is very important to us,” said Johnson.

Alicia Moore is a traveling health care worker, and she too had the same concerns when she came to Eau Claire in early January, until she heard about legacy.

“I’m so grateful for this place, because this is exactly what I needed. There is not a lot in this area that I have found that kind of tailors to my type of hair.”

Marquita Davis owns an online beauty supply business called Hair Stuff Beauty Supplies, and she said she came out to be in support of a fellow Black woman business owner.

She offered Johnson some advice.

“I think the biggest part is sustainability because the diversity in this area fluctuates a lot. Looking for those gaps our patrons are suffering from,” said Davis.

And TaNevia’s mother Angelique Johnson-Williams could not be happier for her daughter becoming a business owner.

“This is going to be a game changer because you won’t have to go long distances. I’m so proun of her and all her accomplishments. But this one I think will go very far,” said Johnson-Williams.

TaNevia Johnson said the goal of her business is to provide hair and beauty supplies for all women in Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley, so friends can comein together instead of needing to go to different stores.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.