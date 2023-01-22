SportScene 13 for Saturday, January 21st (Part 1)

By JD Danielson
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a busy Saturday for the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds, who hit the hardwood, ice rink, and wrestling mats for WIAC action.

In basketball, both the men’s and women’s teams face off with UW-La Crosse.

Also, UW-Stout’s men’s and women’s basketball teams battle with UW-Oshkosh.

At Hobbs Arena, the women’s hockey team hosts UW-Stevens Point, while the men’s team hosts UW-Superior.

Plus, UW-Stout’s men’s hockey team faces Northland.

Finally, at McPhee Gymnasium, the Blugolds’ wrestling team takes on UW-Platteville.

