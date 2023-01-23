Biden orders flags to half-staff after Lunar New Year massacre

President Joe Biden ordered flags lowered to half-staff through Thursday, Jan. 26. (Foto AP/Jae...
President Joe Biden ordered flags lowered to half-staff through Thursday, Jan. 26. (Foto AP/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Nick Viviani and The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WMTV) – Flags across the United States will fly at half-staff for much of the week to honor the ten people killed at a Los Angeles-area ballroom over the weekend.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden ordered flags lowered through sunset on Thursday, Jan. 26, at all federal buildings, including military facilities and offices abroad.

The killings in Monterey Park struck one of California’s largest celebrations of a holiday observed in many Asian cultures, dealing another blow to a community that has been the target of high-profile violence in recent years.

The suspect, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday in the van that authorities say he used to flee after being prevented from attacking another dance hall. The New York Times reported that a man whose family runs that venue wrested the gun from the assailant.

Very little is known about Tran or his connection to the targeted community and dance halls. Public records show he once had addresses in Monterey Park and neighboring cities.

The massacre was the nation’s fifth mass killing this month and was the deadliest attack since May 24, when 21 people were killed in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Invasive species case concludes with convictions
A man was killed by law enforcement Saturday night after Menomonie Police said he broke into a...
Suspect shot, killed by law enforcement after home invasion in Menomonie
Legacy Hair & Beauty Supply store front at Menomonie Street in Eau Claire
New store opens in Eau Claire that fills need for specific hair care products
An Edina man and his younger brother have been accused of collecting fees for playing slots on...
2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme
Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota

Latest News

A former high-ranking FBI counterintelligence official is accused of helping Russian energy...
US: Ex-FBI counterintelligence agent aided Russian oligarch
Two men place flowers near Star Dance Studio to honor victims killed in a shooting in Monterey...
Death toll from LA-area dance hall massacre climbs to 11
Police contacted Marine Mammals of Maine. The seal was picked up for assessment at their rehab...
Police capture, release wayward seal 3 times in 1 morning
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
2 students killed, teacher injured in Iowa school shooting, police say
Attorney Ben Crump shares the response to watching police video in the Tyre Nichols arrest. (CNN)
Tyre Nichols family attorney shares their response to police video