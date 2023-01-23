COVID-19 testing site at CVTC to close Jan. 25

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The COVID-19 testing site at Chippewa Valley Technical College will close on Jan. 25.

Testing will still be available at the site on Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 2 until 6 p.m., according to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. The CVTC testing location is at the Health Education Center at 615 West Clairemont Ave. in Eau Claire.

In addition to home testing, there are still several other COVID-19 testing sites in Eau Claire County. A full list of locations and the means to access testing at those sites is available on the Health Department website. PCR testing is available at Marshfield Medical Center, Mayo Clinic Health System, and Prevea Health, while take-home antigen tests are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Health Department’s location at 720 2nd Avenue in Eau Claire. Simple Traditions Family Clinic in Augusta also offers both types of testing, and both Walgreens locations in Eau Claire also provide testing.

You can get free at-home tests from covid.gov/tests or sayyescovidhometest.org.

