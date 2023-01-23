DATCP, Ag in the Classroom partner to promote specialty crops in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Cranberry Harvest
Wisconsin Cranberry Harvest(WEAU)
By Sean White
Published: Jan. 23, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DATCPs Alice in Dairyland program is partnering with the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Ag in the Classroom program to promote specialty crops in classrooms across the state.

Utilizing a Specialty Crop Block Grant from the USDA, the partnership aims to breathe new life into specialty crop lessons and educational materials. Wisconsin ranks in the top four in the nation for the production of a wide range of specialty crops, including cranberries, ginseng, potatoes, carrots, green peas, maple syrup, Christmas trees, and tart cherries. Other specialty crops produced in the state include honey, apples, mint, celery, and lavender.

The Expedition Agriculture lesson will take fourth-grade students on a journey across Wisconsin through a presentation that explores each region’s unique agriculture industry and its role in the state’s history, economy, and communities. The presentation includes an overview of Wisconsin agriculture and concludes with a fast-paced, fun game that will introduce students to thirteen of Wisconsin’s biggest agriculture products. Classrooms will receive additional activity materials to support a hands-on exploration of five additional agriculture products.

Presentations are limited to 100 students, but multiple presentations at the same school may be requested. Presentations will be accommodated based on the availability of Alice in Dairyland. Lessons and resources have been developed by Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom to enhance the impact of Alice in Dairyland’s school visits. Resources will be made available to educators and volunteers on the Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom website.

For more information or for your school to become a participant, click here.

