DOJ offering crisis response training for Wisconsin schools

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is offering training programs for state schools to prepare for crisis responses.

The Wisconsin DOJ Office of School Safety (OSS) is teaching the Standard Response Protocol (SRP) and Standard Reunification Method (SRM) for a school crisis response. The training teaches procedures that are practical, action based responses that will standardize response and reunification during any situation.

Crisis responses that SRMs would be used for include fires, floods, tornadoes, threats and acts of violence.

“OSS is continually working to ensure that Wisconsin schools have a comprehensive toolkit to help keep kids safe,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said.

SRP teaches vocabulary needed to understand the response and status of an event.

Hold is followed by a directive of where to stay in place and is used to keep hallways clear.

Secure is used to safeguard people inside by getting inside and locking outside doors.

Lockdown is used to secure rooms and keep everyone quiet and out of sight.

Evacuation is used to move people to a new location inside or out of the building.

Shelter states the hazard and safety strategy to protect those in a crisis.

SRP and SRM training is open to anyone in a participating school district and consists of lectures and hands on training. Any Wisconsin school or district can request free training, according to the DOJ.

