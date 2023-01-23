Health Department offering radon test kits during National Radon Action Month

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jan. is National Radon Action Month.

According to a media release from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, during Jan., community members can purchase a discounted home radon test kit from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. among non-smokers, and the second leading cause of lung cancer overall, according to the media release from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

“Any home, school, or building can have high radon levels,” Elizabeth Paulson, Environmental Health Specialist at the Health Department, said. “We’re hoping community members will stop by our office to pick up a radon test kit for their homes -this month you can get a kit for $8 using our $2 off coupon.”

According to the media release from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, here is how to test your home for radon:

Buy a test kit for $10 from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department (located on the ground floor of the Eau Claire County Courthouse at 720 2nd Avenue. People who purchase a short-term radon test kit at the Health Department office during the month of Jan. will get a coupon for $2 off the kit.

If you buy a radon test kit elsewhere, make sure you buy a test kit approved by the U.S. EPA.

If you find elevated radon levels in your home, a contractor can be hired for radon mitigation for a reasonable cost. Only hire trained and certified contractors. A list of area, certified measurement and mitigation contractors is available HERE.

For additional information on radon and radon testing, contact the Eau Claire City-County Health Department at 715-839-4718 or visit the Health Department’s website, HERE.

