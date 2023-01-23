ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Altoona High School Locomotion Show Choir is hosting its annual Locopalooza Show Choir invite Saturday, January 28.

The event features a number of show choirs from around the region.

Daytime performances start at 9:00 a.m., with evening finals beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are sold at the door and are $15 for daytime, $15 for finals and $20 for the day.

