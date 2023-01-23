RCU Foundation awards $300K towards construction of new Whitehall library

The new library is being built to provide a better way to serve the Whitehall community.
The Royal Credit Union (RCU) Corporate Office in downtown Eau Claire, Wis. This photo was taken...
This photo was taken June 29, 2021 by Teddy Snider.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) - The RCU Foundation is announcing a $300,000 gift that will go towards the construction of a new library facility in Whitehall.

The money is being given to the Friends of the Whitehall Public Library’s “Roots and Wings” campaign and will be used to construct a new library to “provide a more effective and efficient space to serve the community,” according to a release from the RCU Foundation.

“We are so pleased to be the recipients of this generous grant from the RCU Foundation” Amanda Hegge, Director of the Whitehall Public Library, said. “Without this gift, we would not be in the position to break ground on our library project this year.”

Construction is scheduled to begin this year with the new library opening in 2024. The Royal Credit Union Foundation Program Area in the new library will be a flex space for the community.

“Libraries enhance the quality of life for all,” Tom Huffcutt, Secretary of the RCU Foundation Board, said. “We are honored to support the new Whitehall Public Library as it will ensure that community members from Whitehall and beyond will have a place to gather and learn for years to come.”

The RCU Foundation has awarded more than $7 million in grants since it was established in 2012 and serves northwestern Wisconsin and certain eastern Minnesota counties. You can learn more about the RCU Foundation on RCU’s website.

