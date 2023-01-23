Wisconsin-Northwestern game rescheduled for Monday

Badgers win 2021 Maui Invitational with 61-55 win over Saint Mary's
Badgers win 2021 Maui Invitational with 61-55 win over Saint Mary's(Credit: Wisconsin Badgers)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — The Wisconsin-Northwestern basketball game that didn’t take place as scheduled Saturday due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols will happen on Monday instead.

Officials from the two schools announced the rescheduled date Sunday. The game will take place Monday at 5:30 p.m. Central time at Northwestern and will air on Big Ten Network.

Northwestern (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) also announced that it will play at Nebraska (10-10, 3-6) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Central time. That game, which originally was scheduled for Tuesday, will be televised on FS2.

Wisconsin (12-5, 4-3) will still play at Maryland (12-7, 3-5) on Wednesday as scheduled.

Northwestern already had rescheduled a game at Iowa that was supposed to take place Jan. 18. That game now is set for Jan. 31 at Iowa.

All distributed tickets for the originally scheduled Wisconsin-Northwestern matchup will be valid for the game on Monday.

___

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Invasive species case concludes with convictions
A man was killed by law enforcement Saturday night after Menomonie Police said he broke into a...
Suspect shot, killed by law enforcement after home invasion in Menomonie
Legacy Hair & Beauty Supply store front at Menomonie Street in Eau Claire
New store opens in Eau Claire that fills need for specific hair care products
An Edina man and his younger brother have been accused of collecting fees for playing slots on...
2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme
ROCK FEST
Rock Fest announces 2023 lineup

Latest News

Wisconsin's Connor Essegian (3) goes to the basket against Indiana's Miller Kopp (12) during...
Wisconsin men’s basketball vs Northwestern postponed due to COVID-19 in Wildcats program
Wisconsin's Jordan Davis (2) against Lehigh during the second half of an NCAA college...
UW men’s game against Grambling State canceled
Wisconsin announces 2022 Hall of Fame Class
Badger Fans at Open Practice
Badger fans turn out for open practice as March Madness begins